A woman convicted of murdering her husband the night they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary had her appeal to overturn her conviction denied Tuesday morning.

Sandra Melgar was sentenced to 27 years in prison in August 2017 for killing Jaime “Jim” Melgar at their home in northwest Harris County five years earlier.

Prosecutors said she stabbed her husband 31 times in their bedroom closet before she staged a crime scene to make it look like a home invasion. Melgar was found in her bathroom closet tied up and alone by family members the next day. She claimed she had no recollection of how Jim died and she heard no signs of a struggle from inside the home. Melgar has maintained her innocence since the night of her husband’s death.

KHOU documented the murder case against Melgar in Season 2 of its “Missing Pieces” podcast.

Attorney George McCall “Mac” Secrest argued in Melgar’s appeal that evidence presented at trial didn’t support a conviction and that she was entitled to a new trial because of jury misconduct during deliberations. Secrest argued that jury members intentionally tied themselves up “to see if it was possible to get (loose) from the bindings.”

Justices for the Fourteenth Court of Appeals rejected both arguments.

In an opinion issued by Justice Tracy Christopher, she wrote, “The evidence is legally sufficient to support every essential element of the offense beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Justices Christopher, Charles A. Spain, and Margaret Poissant issued the ruling.

