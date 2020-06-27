Susan Eads' family places roses on her grave after 1983 cold case solved

Almost four decades later, investigators alongside Susan Eads' family came to say a final goodbye. One by one, they placed roses on her grave.

“It’s hard to put into words," said Dennis Eads, Susan's brother.

Friday, standing at their sister’s grave, this family says they have something they didn’t have in 1983 when she was killed at 20 years old.

“Just some peace," said Karen Eads, Susan's sister-in-law.

Peace, knowing investigators say they solved the cold case.

“Hope is always there for our crime victims,” said Texas Ranger Brandon Bess.

He's part of the team of investigators from Seabrook Police and the FBI who used forensic genealogy to identify a suspect, a man named Arthur Ray Davis, whose DNA matched from evidence at the crime scene.

However, they are still looking for the public’s help to answer why.

“Somebody out there knows him. Somebody out there knows who he was and what he was about especially at that time in August of 1983," Bess said.

“It just brought back all the good times we had with her," Karen Eads said.

It's a reminder no one can take away Susan Eads' joy.

“An incredible effort, by some amazing people, made today possible,” Dennis Eads said.