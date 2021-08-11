New details to be released in 1980 murder case of Walker County Jane Doe

Her body was found strangled on the side of I-45 in Walker County in 1980. Now, investigators believe they have identified her.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, new details will be released in the case of a woman who was killed more than four decades ago.

In 1980, a woman's body was found on the side of I-45 in Walker County, which is north of Houston. She had been strangled.

For years, she was known as the Walker County Jane Doe because her actual identity was a mystery.

Now, sources have told KHOU 11 News that investigators were finally able to identify her.

Her story was first featured on Grace White's "Missing Pieces" series in 2017. The series highlights cold cases.