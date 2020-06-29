Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer recalled because it may contain toxic methanol

The company issued a voluntary nationwide recall of 38,830 bottles of the hand sanitizer.

HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of 1-liter bottles of hand sanitizer are being recalled because they may contain a toxic substance, the FDA announced Monday.

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer was distributed nationwide.

The recall involves more than 38,000 bottles from lot number 530 with the expiration date 4/2022. The label says: Made in Mexico.

UVT, Inc. said the product may contain methanol or wood alcohol.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact UVT, INC. by phone (951) 427- 3108 Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or e-mail to customerservice@uvt.world.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

To date, UVT, INC. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.