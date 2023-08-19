Several Prairie View A&M students treated for heat-related illness after orientation event, reports university

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Several Prairie View A&M students needed medical attention after suffering heat-related illnesses, according to the university.
A little after midnight, Prairie View A&M posted to their social media accounts that the students showed symptoms of heat exhaustion after Panther Camp activities.
According to the Prairie View A&M website, Panther Camp is an orientation for new students. It ran from August 14-18.
In the social posts, the university asked students who were there to monitor their conditions and the conditions of others.
