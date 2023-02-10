Ruth Simmons leaving position as Prairie View A&M president at the end of February

Ruth Simmons admits her decision to leave at the end of February is "premature."

Simmons announced last year that she would be stepping down as president to make room for new leadership, but admits her decision to leave at the end of February is "premature."

"Indeed, I had counted on working assiduously to assure the success of my successor by completing in full and as ably as I can my responsibilities as president," she said. "However, I was informed recently that I could only continue as president with limited presidential authority. My immediate response was that I could not and would not agree to being president in name only."

Simmons stepped in as Prairie View's president in July 2017 after the departure of former President George Wright.

She said she anticipated a brief stint as president but her role evolved and she was determined to address several issues the university faced. She also said when she agreed to take on the role, she promised she would be "all-in" and because she was told she would have limited authority moving forward, this led to her decision in stepping down earlier than expected.

"I believe that promise to be inviolable. I cannot now become a leader accepting lowered expectations," she wrote.

Simmons did not say what would be next for her. A new president for the university has yet to be announced.

Read Simmons' entire statement below:

To the Prairie View A&M University Community:

It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that I will leave my position as president of Prairie View A&M University at the end of February. No one is more surprised than I by this premature end to my tenure. Indeed, I had counted on working assiduously to assure the success of my successor by completing in full and as ably as I can my responsibilities as president. However, I was informed recently that I could only continue as president with limited presidential authority. My immediate response was that I could not and would not agree to being president in name only.

No enduring good can arise from subservience to low standards and expectations. Having been through two previous presidential transitions at leading institutions, I’m aware of how such an important moment in the life of a university must be conducted – with utmost attention to continuing the work unfailingly and with the highest standards. When I agreed almost 6 years ago to become president of Prairie View, I promised that I would be all-in from the moment I commenced my role until the moment I stepped down. I believe that promise to be inviolable. I cannot now become a leader accepting lowered expectations.

I will continue to speak out for high standards and just decisions on behalf of the university and other HBCUs. I will support the efforts of faculty, staff and students who seek the best for themselves and their university. We must not be held hostage to how others choose to see us or treat us, but, instead, continue to chart our own path demonstrating the pride, commitment and integrity that defines us.

I now say to you all what I have said to graduating students in years past: work hard to achieve at the highest level; be strong in your convictions; insist on being treated with the fairness you deserve; and continue, always, to seek justice.

With immense gratitude for your support and friendship,

Ruth J. Simmons