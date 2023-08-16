Harris County heat-related deaths jump to 15

Those who died range in age from 20 to 89.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The number of heat-related deaths in Harris County continues to climb, according to a report from the county's medical examiner.

As of August 7, 15 people have died from the heat, the report reads. Earlier this month, the medical examiner reported seven heat-related deaths in Harris County.

Those who died range in age from 20 to 89. According to the report, three victims died inside a camper or trailer home. In fact, two of the deaths happened at the same trailer home in Baytown. The victims were having A/C issues, according to neighbors.

All of the deaths were listed as accidental with hyperthermia being the main cause.

Victims who died from heat

June 12 -- Marty Lynn Bungham, 40

June 14 -- Delia Cadieu, 88

June 15 -- Lino Lira, 65

June 16 -- Monway Ison, 72

June 16 -- Ramomna Ison, 71

June 22 -- Mark Kasmarek, 70

June 24 -- Víctor Ramos, 67, whose family said he couldn't afford to fix his air conditioner

June 24 -- Jose Romero, 20

July 12 -- Oscar Velasquez Hernandez, 40

July 14 -- William Toomey -- 89

July 22 -- Daniel Stevenson, 71

July 23 -- Noel Webb, 81

August 3 -- Stephanie Hall, 67

August 7 -- David Noel, 62

August 7 -- Carmen Marie Goodloe, 77

A 46-year-old construction worker and a 6-year-old boy found in a car also died from heat-related causes in Fort Bend County.

Remember, the City of Houston has opened several cooling centers for people needing to escape the heat.

Tips for staying cool in a heatwave

If you're outside, remember to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen regularly and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.

Heat exhaustion vs heat stroke

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that high body temperatures from heat stroke can lead to organs shutting down, brain damage, or even death.

Prevent heat-related illnesses

Drink lots of water.

If you’re working or exercising outside, limit it to early morning or the evening when it’s cooler.

If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.

Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Symptoms of dehydration

Thirst

Dry mouth

Dark yellow urine

Dry, cool skin

Headache

Muscle cramps

How to treat dehydration

Move inside if possible

Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes

Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat

Steer clear of alcohol

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fainting

Fast, weak pulse

How to treat heat exhaustion

Move to a cool place

Loosen or remove your clothing

Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath

Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes

If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help

Sources: CDC, UT Health