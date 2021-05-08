Several Houston schools will offer free COVID vaccines this weekend for kids 12 and up

Aug. 28 is the last day for the City of Houston's "Super Saturday Vaccination Days" where you can get free COVID vaccines at several HISD schools.

HOUSTON — If you're a parent who wants to get your kids vaccinated as they head back to school, you can get free Pfizer COVID vaccines this Saturday, Aug. 28 at eight HISD campuses across Houston. They're available for children ages 12 and up.

It's the last chance for the vaccines which are offered as part of the City of Houston's "Super Saturday Vaccination Days," which was launched earlier this month.

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 5 when the program was launched.

No appointment is necessary.

Super Saturday vaccine schedule for Aug. 28

Here's a list of the times and locations.

AAMA Sanchez Charter School , 6001 Gulf Freeway, 77023

, 6001 Gulf Freeway, 77023 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Berry Center of Northwest Houston , 8877 Barker Cypress Rd., 77433

, 8877 Barker Cypress Rd., 77433 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr, 77092

6001 Golden Forest Dr, 77092 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Registration: English or Spanish

Deady Middle School , 2500 Broadway St., 77012

, 2500 Broadway St., 77012 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dogan Elementary School, 4202 Liberty Rd, 77026

4202 Liberty Rd, 77026 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edison Middle School , 6901 Avenue I, 77011

, 6901 Avenue I, 77011 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kashmere High School , 6900 Wileyvale Rd., 77028

, 6900 Wileyvale Rd., 77028 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

V.G. Chambers Elementary , 10700 Carvel Ln., 77072

, 10700 Carvel Ln., 77072 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

“We all have a responsibility to protect our children from COVID-19 by getting those who are eligible fully vaccinated," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. "Sadly, we are seeing more children being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and its variants. It is imperative that we continue to get more people vaccinated so that our children and educators can feel safe returning to the classroom.”

