School districts close campuses, change COVID safety measures as cases continue to climb

KHOU 11 is your Education Station: We're continuing to monitor the impacts COVID-19 has on the 2021-2022 school year.

HOUSTON — Alvin ISD is among the latest districts to modify their policies when it comes to health and safety as COVID cases continue to climb.

The district announced late Tuesday it would require all staff members who work with children in elementary or junior high to wear a mask or face shield while indoors. The rule went into effect immediately and goes until Sept. 30, at which time it will be revaluated.

The district cited the fact that students 12 and under are not yet eligible for the vaccine as the reason for the partial mask mandate.

In other districts, some schools have closed campuses to in-person learning and gone virtual this week due to an uptick in cases.

Fort Bend ISD’s Oakland Elementary recently announced it would switch to online learning until at least Sept. 2. Drabek Elementary is doing the same for pre-k students. Pecan Grove Elementary is also in virtual learning right now. The district also earlier announced it would have a mask mandate — that requirement is expected to go into effect at the end of this week as they still are ironing out the protocols.