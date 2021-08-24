Where you can get a monoclonal antibody infusion for COVID-19

Dozens of medical providers are offering the therapy in the Houston area. The wait time varies by location.

HOUSTON — With thousands of people testing positive for COVID-19 every day, monoclonal antibody infusions are in high demand.

Dozens of medical providers are offering the therapy in the Houston area.

Montrose Emergency Room

The Montrose Emergency Room and Heights Emergency Room have plenty of supply. If you’re at high risk of severe illness and test positive for COVID-19, an onsite doctor will give you a prescription and start the infusion immediately.

Memorial Hermann

Patients can typically get an appointment within a couple days. They can get an infusion appointment with a doctor’s referral. Doctors in the emergency department and at urgent cares can also write prescriptions for patients who qualify.

Houston Methodist

There 1,440 infusions scheduled across Houston Methodist this week. Wait times vary by hospital. Houston Methodist Hospital in the TMC is scheduling appointments the next day. Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital is scheduling appointments several days out.

DSHS Regional Infusion Centers

The Texas Department of State Health Services has opened at RIC in the Houston area at Woodlands Diagnostic Clinic Building in Shenandoah. Approximately 90 individuals a day can be infused. Since Friday, the Houston-Shenandoah RIC has completed 112 infusion treatments. Patients must get a referral from a healthcare provider. Physicians can set up appointments for eligible patients. A spokesperson for DSHS says there is currently no wait time for appointments.

Next Level Urgent Care