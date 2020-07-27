Houston Zoo begins next reopening phase with return of Wildlife Carousel, other popular attractions

All guests, including members, must purchase or reserve tickets online before visiting the zoo and choose between three entry times– morning, mid-day, and afternoon.

HOUSTON — Houston Zoo started its next reopening phase Monday with the return of several popular attractions.

The next phase will re-open indoor, air-conditioned buildings, an extension of Wortham World of Primates and bears pathways, and the Wildlife Carousel.

Children must have a pre-purchased online ticket to ride the carousel. Some carousel animals will be closed to riders to allow for proper social distancing, the zoo said.

Zoo staff will clean and disinfect the carousel between every ride and hand sanitizer will also be available for guests to use as they enter and exit the carousel.

As visitors explore the Wortham World of Primates path, they’ll soon have a chance to meet Peter Rabbit, the now three-month-old Schmidt’s red-tailed monkey born in April. Also, along this path are black howler monkeys, Siamang and white-cheeked gibbons, and tamarins.

Houston Zoo begins next reopening phase 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

The reopened indoor buildings will offer guests a place to cool off from the summer heat as they visit animals like the Asian small-clawed otters, sloth, snakes, frogs, leafcutter ants, and the red river hogs.

Carruth Natural Encounters, the Reptile & Amphibian House, Bug House, and Gorilla Arrival Building in the African Forest will also open to visitors.

All guests, including members, must purchase or reserve tickets online before visiting the zoo and choose between three entry times– morning, mid-day, and afternoon.

Zoo staff continue to focus on cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas throughout the day. Masks are required while visiting the Zoo, and maintaining proper social distancing is highly encouraged.