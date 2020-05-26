Houston Zoo will reopen June 3 with several changes

Guests must make reservations online and are “highly encouraged” to use face-coverings or masks to help protect the Zoo’s staff, other guests and the animals.

The Houston Zoo is finally reopening on June 3 with new guidelines to help keep guests, staff and animals as safe as possible.

The Zoo has been closed since March 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with attendance limits that support social distancing, zoo guests will see the following changes:

Online ticket sales only

Timed ticketing for all entries

A one-way path

Limited food-service options

Focused disinfecting of high-touch areas

Touchless transactions

Staff required to wear masks

Guests are also “highly encouraged” to use face-coverings or masks to help protect the Zoo’s staff, other guests and the Zoo’s animals.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the time when we can reopen with the support of our local and state government,” said Lee Ehmke, president and CEO of the Houston Zoo. “During this time, we have been establishing new protocols to ensure we welcome Houstonians to the Zoo in the safest way possible.”

The Zoo will manage traffic flow with a one-way path. Guests will be able to see fan favorites like whooping cranes, alligators, giraffes, rhinoceros, chimpanzees, elephants, meerkats and many more. Whooping crane, gorilla, and cougar exhibits will have additional barriers to give extra protective space between the animals and guests. A complete look of animals along the one-way path can be found on the Zoo’s website on the downloadable map.

Several interactive experiences, including giraffe feedings and the Wildlife Carousel, will remain temporarily closed.

Starting Wednesday, May 27, the Zoo will begin taking online reservations for its reopening. Anyone arriving at the Zoo without an online reservation will not be admitted.

Tickets will be offered in three dayparts: 9:00 –11:00 a.m.; noon – 2:00 p.m.; and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. The goal is to limit the number of guests in the zoo at one time and provide for increased social distancing.

All tickets will allow free access to TXU Energy presents Dragons, a unique, limited-time special exhibit.

On June 1 and June 2, the Zoo will host preview days for Zoo Members before welcoming back the general public to the beloved zoo-based conservation organization on June 3.

Employees and guests are instructed to stay home if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other known symptoms of COVID-19. The Houston Zoo has on-premise, full-time Rangers that are American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED Certified responders during Zoo operating hours.

A complete list of all health and safety measures can be found at www.HoustonZoo.org.

The Zoo has set up an Emergency Fund to off-set losses incurred during the closure. To donate, or learn more, please visit the website.

