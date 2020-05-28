Houston Zoo ticketing system crashes after getting 10,000 ticket requests per minute

Houston Zoo will reopen to the public June 3, and zoo lovers couldn't be more eager to return.

HOUSTON — If you're excited about visiting the Houston Zoo, you may have to wait a while before getting your ticket.

Early ticket sales for the venue started Wednesday, and within hours, the organization's nationwide ticketing system crashed as eager fans flooded the website.

The system was receiving 10,000 ticket requests per minute before it went down, the zoo said.

They're working with their ticketing vendor to resolve the problem and will notify the public as soon as it's repaired.

Houston Zoo is scheduled to reopen June 3, and it's strongly encouraged visitors make a reservation ahead of their trip.

In fact, you must make an online reservation before you go. Those without a timed ticket will not be admitted.

When the system is back up, tickets will be offered in following three dayparts: 9 –11 a.m., noon – 2 p.m. and 3 – 5 p.m.

The goal is to limit the number of guests in the zoo at one time and provide for increased social distancing.

All tickets will allow free access to TXU Energy presents Dragons, a unique, limited-time special exhibit.

Houston Zoo has been closed since March 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It opens to the public June 3, and there will be Member Preview Days on June 1 and June 2.