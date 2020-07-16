86% of HISD teachers say they don't feel safe returning to in-person classes

HISD said only 14% of teachers recently surveyed felt safe returning to campus.

HOUSTON — On Monday, HISD announced it will offer only online learning when school begins on Sept. 8, and with concerns of COVID-19 looming over her classroom, Tracie Cagle took to the internet for help.

“To hopefully get some funds to put them in the classroom," Cagle said.

She, like so many teachers, started a fundraiser to purchase an air purifier for her classroom.

“I was concerned about ... possibly having coronavirus in the air in my classroom," Cagle said.

From masks to hand sanitizer, teachers are asking for anything to keep them and their students safe. The Houston Independent School District said only 14% of teachers recently surveyed said they felt safe returning to campus. Cagle wasn’t one of them.

“I have asthma and my husband has asthma, too, so that’s not a good thing to have during COVID," Cagle said.

That's another reason she’s relieved by the district’s plan to start the school year online, and she’s not the only one.

“It seems to be bringing a level of relief to the majority of our teachers," President of the Houston Federation of Teachers Zeph Capo said.

Capo said HISD educators finally feel heard.

“The fact that we’ll have six weeks, and potentially then some before we see in-person learning. The fact that we are getting a handle on an idea about what’s going to be needed so far as personal protective equipment," Capo said.

And when it comes to that PPE, in their plan, HISD says it will supply schools with masks and cleaning supplies that will be replenished regularly.