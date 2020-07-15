Online or in-person learning? Tough question lingers for parents during COVID-19 pandemic

It’s one of the biggest debates between parents; to send their kids to school in the fall or to attend virtually. For each family, it's different.

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will give school districts more flexibility to keep their buildings closed from in-person instruction. He also said districts that start the year online won’t lose state funding.

Many parents are still debating the best option for their family. Take Ashley Painter, for instance. She has concerns about the virus, but not necessarily for her own family. She's a mother of three.

"I’m more concerned for the staff (because) they are older," Painter said.

Painter and her husband need to work. And they cant do it from home.

"Students ... they need to be in the classroom. There are a lot of parents who work. Me and my husband ... we are both working. To have three kids at home ... to have them disciplined enough to be able to focus is hard," Painter said.

Gaby Solis, a mother of four, and her family are a little more cautious.

"My husband also has lupus," Solis said.

Solis also cares for her elderly mother who has a compromised immune system.

"We fear that they will go to school, contract the virus and spread it to us," she said.

On Wednesday, a panel of experts from across the state weighed in on the matter. The nonprofit organization Children at Risk held the virtual news conference.

Children At Risk- Statewide Research and Advocacy Will #COVID-19 send child outcomes tumbling? Join us Friday, June 26th, to hear how nonprofits and service providers across the state are adapting to serve families in need through the pandemic and beyond. Register/Learn More: http://ow.ly/hZB850Ag0BU

"We don’t want to reopen our schools and risk making this pandemic worse. But conversely, we need to open our schools. We don’t want millions of Americans to not learn," said Bob Sanborn, the president and CEO of Children at Risk.

Although most experts agree that children need to go back to school, a Texas Children Hospital Medical expert said it’s not recommended with a spike in cases.