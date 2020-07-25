x
Harris County Public Health shuts down COVID-19 testing sites today due to severe weather

The department was operating from six different sites throughout the county today.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Public Health District is closing all six of its COVID-19 testing sites Saturday due to inclement weather pushed in by Hurricane Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico.

The hurricane, which is slated to hit southeast Texas sometime today, is pushing heavy rain into the Greater Houston area.

HCPH officials confirmed the following sites will not be operation. 

These sites are by appointment only, please call 832-927-7575 for appointments.

Gene Green Beltway 8 Park 

6500 East Sam Houston Pkway N, Houston, TX 77049

Closed Tuesday, July 14

M.O. Campbell Education Center 

1865 Aldine Bender, Houston TX 77032

Closed Wednesday, July 15

Hayes Elementary School 

21203 Park Timbers Ln, Katy, TX 77450

Closed Thursday, July16

Lone Star College Tomball \

700 Graham Dr, Tomball, TX 77375

Closed Friday, July 17

Pridgeon Stadium

11355 Falcon Rd A, Houston, TX 77065

Mon - Sun    11a - 7p

San Jacinto College Central

8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

Mon - Sun    10a - 7p

