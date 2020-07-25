Harris County Public Health shuts down COVID-19 testing sites today due to severe weather

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Public Health District is closing all six of its COVID-19 testing sites Saturday due to inclement weather pushed in by Hurricane Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico.
The hurricane, which is slated to hit southeast Texas sometime today, is pushing heavy rain into the Greater Houston area.
HCPH officials confirmed the following sites will not be operation.
