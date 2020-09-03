HOUSTON — Houston-area education unions are calling on districts to take all the necessary steps to combat the coronavirus.

On Monday, several unions, including a custodial union, asked the Houston Independent School District for extra time in sanitizing classrooms and school buses to fight off the spread of the virus.

Custodians even asked the district to consider hiring outside cleaning services.

"Everybody needs to be protected and be safe and be trained to deal with this virus that we're dealing with," said Houston Educational Support Personnel President Wretha Thomas. "It's not no play-play stuff no more."

RELATED: Coronavirus | Here’s how Houston-area school districts are helping their students

RELATED: HISD launches website to provide updates on coronavirus

The Houston Federation of Teachers called on HISD to develop a comprehensive plan to deal with the possibility of a teacher/staff reduction due to the virus.

Right now, the union said teachers would have to use sick time if they are infected.

RELATED: List: Coronavirus cases in the Houston area

KHOU 11 Reporter Jason Miles is working more on this story and will add more information throughout the day.

MORE ON THE CORONAVIRUS: