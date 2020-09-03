HOUSTON — In one of the largest medical centers in the world, the coronavirus is changing how some of Houston’s hospitals do business.

MD Anderson Cancer Center

MD Anderson is screening for patients who exhibit symptoms of respiratory infection including:

Fever greater than 100.4º F/38º C

Coughing, or

Shortness of breath

To ensure the safety of patients in the hospital, we are limiting the number of visitors on our campus:

Inpatient, ICU, EC, Pediatrics: Two visitors at a time.

Pre-and post-operative procedures: If a patient is being discharged home, their primary caregiver will be called to the recovery area for discharge instructions. Otherwise, visitors should remain in the waiting area.

Outpatient clinics (reception area and exam rooms): Only two healthy visitors who do not have symptoms are allowed to accompany patients in our ambulatory areas, including Houston-area locations, effective immediately.March 9, 7:36 a.m:

Memorial Hermann Hospital

Memorial Hermann is modifying its visitor policy across all acute-care and rehabilitation hospitals and Convenient Care Centers until further notice.

• Visitation will be limited to two adult (18 years or older) visitors per patient, per day.

• All visitors and patients, including vendors and contractors, will be screened at designated entry points, including the emergency center.

• For patients in isolation, visitation will be limited to one adult (18 years or older) visitor per patient, per day. These visitors will also be required to wear personal protective equipment and will not be permitted to visit common areas within the facility.

There will also be a temperature check and questionnaire for visitors. Individuals cleared through the screening process will receive a color-coded wristband which must be worn throughout their hospital visit.

Below are facilities impacted by the modified visitor policy:

• Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center

• Children’s Memorial Hermann

• Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

• Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

• Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

• Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

• Women’s Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital

• Women’s Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

• TIRR Memorial Hermann

• Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital – Katy

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Greater Heights

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Katy

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Kingwood

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Sienna Plantation

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Spring

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Summer Creek

• Memorial Hermann 24-Hour Emergency Care in The Woodlands

HCA Houston Healthcare

The Woman’s Hospital of Texas is one of 14 HCA Houston Healthcare hospitals tightening restrictions to two visitors at a time per patient.

Under the new visitation rules, one visitor can stay overnight with laboring mothers, NICU and pediatric patients.

Entry points at all HCA Houston Healthcare hospitals are now staffed to screen visitors based on the health system’s protocols for identifying and assessing for COVID-19.

Texas Children's Hospital

Visitations will be limited to two adult care givers or visitors, 18 years of age or older and any ill visitors will be asked to leave.

Siblings younger than 18 years of age will not be allowed into a patient’s room or in any common inpatient areas, including activity rooms and playrooms.

Visitors will be screened daily upon entering any inpatient area of the hospital.

TCH says it's also screening all patients about recent travel and possible exposure to coronavirus.

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

The DeBakey VA Medical Center is screening all Veterans, visitors and employees who enter their main medical center and community-based outpatient clinics.

Patients are limited to one visitor and they are asked to wash their hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer before and after visitation.

They are asking veterans with flu-like symptoms to call 713-794-8985 before visiting a Houston-area VA location.

Ben Taub Hospital

A spokesman for Ben Taub said the hospital will start screening visitors officially on Monday and will limit patients to one visitor.

CHI St. Luke's Health

CHI St. Luke's Health said they "are taking steps to limit the spread of the virus and care for those who need it," on their website. They didn't provide any specifics.

Methodist Hospital

We reached out to Methodist Hospital and a spokeswoman said the visitor policy has not changed.