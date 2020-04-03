HOUSTON — There are no coronavirus cases in the Houston area, but HISD is ready just in case.

The district launched a website Tuesday to provide updates and information regarding coronavirus.

The website, HoustonISD.org/HealthAlerts will be updated as needed to provide the most current resources, including a parent fact sheet, FAQs, and links from supporting health agencies.

HISD is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Texas Department of Health and Human Services and Houston Health Department and continues to monitor information on COVID-19 to help keep students and staff members safe and up-to-date.

As always, prevention is the strongest defense against viral infections. To prevent infectious diseases and viruses, here are some guidelines and recommendations to follow at home and at school:

Practice good hygiene

Wash hands with soap and water frequently, for at least 20 seconds

Use alcohol-based sanitizers when soap and water are not available

Use disposable tissues when coughing and sneezing; dispose of carefully and promptly

If tissues are not available, direct your cough or sneeze into the crook of your arm/sleeve

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Clean and disinfect “high-touch” objects and surfaces, including desktops, doorknobs, restroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets and community-use items (scissors, markers, etc.)

Stay home when you are sick, and remain home until fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.

Avoid close contact with anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms

Maintain healthy habits that support your immune system (exercise, get enough rest, eat a healthy diet)

HISD says trained staff members are routinely monitoring individuals who exhibit fever, cough and shortness of breath and are following appropriate assessment and monitoring protocols for students and staff who report feeling ill.

The district is continuing to follow its standard procedure for routine cleaning and disinfection of schools, with special emphasis placed on disinfection of door handles and other frequently touched areas.

Custodial teams also are making sure all schools and buildings are properly stocked with needed supplies, including soap and paper towels.

Transportation Services is preparing to enhance daily bus-cleaning efforts with the addition of interior sanitization, a practice often implemented by the department during cold and flu season. Plans call for buses to be sanitized with disinfecting wipes after routes are completed each day and again on the weekend, as a precautionary measure.