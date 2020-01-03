GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston Independent School District is minimizing handshake greetings between teachers and students amid Coronavirus concerns.

Teachers were asked to modify the “Capturing Kids Hearts” handshake they do with their students as they enter the classroom to an appropriate welcome that does not involve direct hand contact.

Although the current risk of the coronavirus to Galveston ISD is low, the district said they want to take actions to prevent the spread of any illnesses.

Other preventive actions the school district is enforcing are:

Elementary level nurses will demonstrate thorough hand washing procedures.

Additional posters will be placed in hallways and in restrooms as reminders to staff and students the importance of taking heath precautions such as washing hands and covering coughs.

Custodians will use approved disinfectant cleaners to wipe down desks, door handles, chairs, tables, nurses’ areas, restrooms, and other common touch points.

Galveston ISD is not the only institution that is changing the way they normally do things in wake of the coronavirus.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo has asked Catholic churches to suspend drinking from the Chalice during all Masses until further notice.

The Diocese said it's a way to ease anxiety.

Over at Rice University, a group of students and teachers have been asked to self-quarantine out of an "abundance of caution" because of an employee's possible exposure to the Wuhan Coronavirus during overseas travel, according to university officials.

There are currently zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Houston or Harris County.

