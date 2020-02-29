In wake of the coronavirus, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo has asked catholic churches to suspend drinking from the Chalice during all Masses until further notice.

The Chalice is a large cup used in most Catholic churches for drinking wine during communion.

The Archbishop of Galveston-Houston said this should help minimize any risk for members.

In addition, Cardinal DiNardo is asking ministers of Holy Communion to wash their hands before Mass begins and then use sanitizer prior to the start of communion.

“Though I am not demanding it, it may be helpful, for the time being, for person to receive Holy Communion in the hand,” Cardinal DiNardo wrote in a letter to priest.

This plan will remain in force until the “recent emergency subsides.”

Clergy are asked to stay home if they are ill and be mindful that some may be uncomfortable with physical contact during Mass in wake of the coronavirus.

Health officials confirmed Saturday one person has died from the 2019 novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, in Washington state.

This is the first known death of COVID-19 in the United States.

President Donald Trump addressed coronavirus concerns in a news conference Saturday morning and spoke about the person who died.

"A wonderful woman, a medically high-risk patient in her 50s," said President Trump.

There are currently 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

