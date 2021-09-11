List: Lawsuits filed against Travis Scott, organizers of Astroworld Festival

Live Nation, Scoremore and others are being sued on behalf of deceased and injured festivalgoers after the deadly crowd surge at the festival.

HOUSTON — Lawsuits are stacking against multiple people and entities for the tragic incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. Eight people are dead and hundreds were injured after a crowd surge during the rapper's performance. In less than a week, lawyers have filed suits on behalf of injured attendees and families of the eight victims. The following lawsuits are what we know so far:

Lawsuits related to deaths

Axel Acosta Avila

The family of Axel Acosta Avila plans to sue in regards to the 21-year-old's death at the festival. Lawyer Tony Buzbee announced that he will represent them. Although an autopsy has not been released, Buzbee claims Axel was crushed and killed in the crowd on Friday night.

Madison Dubiski

Madison Dubiski's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the 23-year-old. The lawsuit is against Live Nation, Scoremore, ASM Global, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, Valle Services and Travis Scott.

The following is a statement from the family's attorneys:

"This tragedy was preventable. Madison’s family filed this lawsuit to make sure that the truth of what went so horrifically wrong at the Astroworld Festival is discovered. This lawsuit will make sure that those responsible are held fully accountable and that something like this never happens to another family.”

Lawsuits related to injured attendees

Ezra Blount

A 9-year-old's father is suing for his son's injuries. Ezra Blount's grandmother says the two went to the festival together. Ezra was on his dad's shoulder when the crowd surge happened. He's now on a ventilator and in a medically-induced coma. His grandmother says he's stable.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Ben Crump and his co-counsel. Their statement lists Scoremore, Live Nation, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Records as some of the defendants.

The following is from the attorneys' statement:

“Organizers have a duty and responsibility to protect their patrons and control the crowd when it gets out of control. It is outrageous that it took as long as it did to stop the show, as many of these deaths and injuries likely could have been prevented or mitigated.”





Other lawsuits

One man filed a lawsuit after he was allegedly trampled in the festival's crowd surge. He says he was crushed and lost consciousness. He's suing Live Nation, Scoremore, ASM, Harris County Sports & Convention, Valle Services and Travis Scott. The man's attorneys say he's seeking $1 million since it's the minimum amount that's required to have a court case.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee plans to represent at least 35 other people who were hurt at the concert. This is in addition to the lawsuit he's filing for Axel Acosta Avila's death.