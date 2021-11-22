Uncle, nephew who worked security file lawsuit in Astroworld Festival tragedy

Samuel and Jackson Bush, both of Houston, say they were injured during the crowd surge as Travis Scott performed on stage.

HOUSTON — An uncle and his nephew, who say they were injured while working security during the Astroworld Festival, have filed a lawsuit against the company that hired them, along with others.

Samuel and Jackson Bush, both of Houston, along with their attorney Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm, will hold a press conference today at 2 p.m. in front of NRG Park where the music festival took place.

Ten people, including a 9-year-old boy, died during and following the chaos as Travis Scott performed on stage at the festival that took place Friday, Nov. 5 in Houston.

The lawsuit names New York-based AJ Melino & Associates, the global security company that hired both men, as defendants for “failing to provide a safe workplace and any basic training.”

The lawsuit also named Travis Scott, the Cactus Jack Foundation, LiveNation, NRG Energy and the Harris County Sports Authority as defendants among others.

Samuel Bush said he broke his right hand and injured his back as the crowd got out of control during the deadly crowd surge. He said he was physically overwhelmed by the crush of the crowd.

Jackson Bush said he suffered shoulder and back pain as well as emotional trauma as he watched CPR being performed on lifeless bodies and pulled a deceased concertgoer out of the crowd.

This lawsuit is just the latest in a series of legal action taken against organizers and anyone connected to the festival.