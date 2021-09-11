Astroworld Festival update: What we know as of Tuesday

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the investigation continues and there will be no stone left unturned.

HOUSTON — The investigation continues into what took place at Astroworld Festival Friday that resulted in eight deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke to the media Tuesday morning, saying that every single thing is being looked at — from videos and contracts — to determine how this tragic incident happened.

“No stone will be left unturned," Turner said. "Everyone is entitled to answers."

Mayor Turner says it’s about accountability, but it will require looking at everything from beginning to end. He is certain changes will be made in the future to prevent another tragedy from taking place.

"As you all know, I’ve dealt with many crises since I’ve been mayor. This is the only one where it’s been difficult to sleep at night and in large part is because we’re dealing with kids," Turner said.

What we know:

Here is the latest information as of Tuesday morning:

Ben Crump's team surveys NRG site

Ben Crump and his team are representing a critically injured nine-year-old. They were at NRG Park Tuesday. A team of four to five recreation experts, including an entertainment consultant from Houston collected drone surveillance video from the park. They toured the entrance, backstage, two stages and medical areas.

More legal action

Madison Dubiski was one of the people killed during Friday's Astroworld Festival. Her attorney filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the case, and released the following statement.

“This tragedy was preventable. Madison’s family filed this lawsuit to make sure that the truth of what went so horrifically wrong at the Astroworld Festival is discovered. This lawsuit will make sure that those responsible are held fully accountable and that something like this never happens to another family.”





Who died at Astroworld Festival?

A medical examiner has identified all eight people who died during Friday's Astroworld Festival:

John Hilgert, 14, a ninth-grade student at Memorial High School in Spring Branch ISD

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, who was a student at Houston Heights High School

Jacob Jurinek, 20, of Naperville, Ill., a student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Franco Patino, 21, of Naperville, Ill., a senior at the University of Dayton

Axel Acosta Avila, 21, of Tieton, Wash.

Rudy Peña, 23, of Laredo, Texas, a college student

Madison, Dubiski, 23, of Cypress, Texas

Danish Baig, 27, of Colleyville, Texas

What happened at Astroworld Festival?

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said events started to really escalate at about 9:30 p.m. when a crowd surge took place during Travis Scott's performance. He said hundreds of people were injured during this time.

A total of 25 people had to be hospitalized. Eight died, 13 remain hospitalized, and as of Saturday afternoon, four had been discharged. One of the individuals who remain hospitalized is a 9-year-old who is still in critical condition, officials confirmed.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he knows there are a lot of narratives being circulated around about what caused the deaths of these eight individuals, but at this time, this incident is still a very active investigation and the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Finner admitted to one of the narratives being investigated is that drugs were being injected into festivalgoers. Finner said he and his department are looking into a report of a security guard becoming unconscious after being pricked by a needle. The security guard was attempting to grab someone when he felt the prick and went down. A medical team had to administer Narcan to the security guard who then regained consciousness. He was examined and there was a prick mark found on his neck, Finner said.