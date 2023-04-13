Texas Education Agency lays out plan to take over HISD, how control can be returned to elected trustees

Deputy Commissioner Steve Lecholop said TEA received 374 applications in the first application window, which ended on April 6.

HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency on Thursday laid out its plans to take over the Houston Independent School District.

TEA Deputy Commissioner Steve Lecholop presented the plan to the current elected board of trustees. Lechelop said the agency plans to appoint a board of managers that will take over the duties of the elected board by June 1.

He said TEA received 374 applications in the first application window, which ended on April 6. The agency decided to hold a second application window that closes on April 20.

To be considered for the position on the board of managers, applicants must live within the Houston area and undergo mandatory Lone Star Governance training as a part of the application process, Lecholop said.

The positions of the elected board of trustees will still exist, but will be stripped of their power. Lecholop said they will be encouraged to serve in an advisory role to the board of managers.

Elections for the board of trustees will continue throughout the takeover.

Lecholop also laid out the TEA's three exit criteria for HISD to come back under control of elected trustees:

No multi-year failing campuses

The district's special education program must operate in compliance with legal requirements

Board procedures and conduct must focus on student outcomes

Two years after the board of managers is appointed, the TEA commissioner will evaluate the district's progress and make a determination whether to start transitioning back to the control of an elected board or extend the board of managers' placement for up to two years.

After the commissioner makes the determination to return the district to an elected board's control, the board of managers will be replaced with the elected board three members at a time over three years.