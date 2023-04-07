Texas Education Agency receives hundreds of applications for board of managers in HISD takeover

HOUSTON — Hundreds of people have applied for a spot on the state-appointed board of managers set to take over Houston ISD, the Texas Education Agency announced on Friday.
The agency said they received 374 applications by the April 6 deadline.
"TEA is looking for Houstonians with a wide array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives who believe all children can learn and achieve at high levels when properly supported," the agency said about potential board members.
The TEA gave a breakdown of the 374 applicants:
- 345 applicants live within HISD boundaries, which is a requirement for the position
- 238 applicants have worked as a teacher or for a school system
- 232 applicants are parents of current or former HISD students
- 136 applicants are former HISD students
The agency also broke down the percentage of applicants by race:
- 40% of applicants are African American
- 33% of applicants are white
- 10% of applicants are Hispanic
- 5% of applicants are Asian
- 12% of applicants said they were a race other than those listed above
Lastly, the TEA gave a breakdown of what trustee districts each applicant is from:
- 14% of applicants are in District 1
- 9% of applicants are in District 2
- 4% of applicants are in District 3
- 18% of applicants are in District 4
- 15% of applicants are in District 5
- 7% of applicants are in District 6
- 13% of applicants are in District 7
- 10% of applicants are in District 8
- 11% of applicants are in District 9
According to the TEA, the next step in the process is to screen applicants, including detailed applicant reviews, community reference checks, background checks, trainings and interviews.
The community has continuously pushed back against the TEA takeover of the district.