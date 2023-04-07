Texas Education Agency receives hundreds of applications for board of managers in HISD takeover

The agency said they received 374 applications by the April 6 deadline.

HOUSTON — Hundreds of people have applied for a spot on the state-appointed board of managers set to take over Houston ISD, the Texas Education Agency announced on Friday.

"TEA is looking for Houstonians with a wide array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives who believe all children can learn and achieve at high levels when properly supported," the agency said about potential board members.

The TEA gave a breakdown of the 374 applicants:

345 applicants live within HISD boundaries, which is a requirement for the position

238 applicants have worked as a teacher or for a school system

232 applicants are parents of current or former HISD students

136 applicants are former HISD students

The agency also broke down the percentage of applicants by race:

40% of applicants are African American

33% of applicants are white

10% of applicants are Hispanic

5% of applicants are Asian

12% of applicants said they were a race other than those listed above

Lastly, the TEA gave a breakdown of what trustee districts each applicant is from:

14% of applicants are in District 1

9% of applicants are in District 2

4% of applicants are in District 3

18% of applicants are in District 4

15% of applicants are in District 5

7% of applicants are in District 6

13% of applicants are in District 7

10% of applicants are in District 8

11% of applicants are in District 9

According to the TEA, the next step in the process is to screen applicants, including detailed applicant reviews, community reference checks, background checks, trainings and interviews.