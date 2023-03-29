Houston ISD looking to fill multiple positions this upcoming school year

The district is hosting a job fair on Saturday, April 15 at Delmar Fieldhouse.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD is looking to fill multiple positions for the 2023-2024 school year.

On Saturday, the district is hosting a job fair where leaders from HISD schools will be on hand to scout for multiple positions available, including:

Teachers

Assistant principals/dean of instruction

Librarians

Nurses

Teacher assistants

Associate teachers (substitute)

The hiring event is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will take place at Delmar Fieldhouse, which is located at 2020 Mangum Road.

The district is asking those who plan to attend the job fair to first register here. Once registered, eligible candidates will receive an email the day before the event with the final details.

Current HISD employees are asked to register with their personal email addresses.

According to the district's website, this school year's starting pay for teachers was $61,500.

TEA takeover of Houston ISD

Nearly a month ago, the state made the decision to take over HISD.

This means the current HISD Board of Trustees will be replaced with a board of managers appointed by the state. HISD's Superintendent Millard House II will also be replaced.

According to Texas Education Agency Director Mike Morath, the board of managers will be nine people who reside in Houston.

"They will assume all the powers and duties of the elected school board, so it’s essentially a shift in local control from the current locally elected board to an appointed board of nine," Morath explained last month.

The application process for the board of managers position was open for about three weeks before the April 6 deadline.