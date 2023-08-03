TIMELINE: How Houston ISD got to the point of a possible TEA takeover

When and if that decision will be made is still to be determined. If it does happen, the TEA could replace HISD's elected board of trustees.

HOUSTON — As a possible state takeover looms over Houston ISD, many people were left wondering how it got to this point.

Here's a timeline of what led up to the Texas Education Agency takeover threat.

August 2019

In August 2019, the TEA released the results of a six-month investigation into the district, ultimately recommending replacing HISD's elected board of trustees with state-appointed managers.

On August 15, Wheatley High School received its seventh failing grade, meaning it failed to meet the state's academic standards. Days later, lawyers for HISD's school board filed a lawsuit calling the TEA investigation one-sided.

November 2019

In November 2019, the TEA informed the district of its plans to replace the school board with a state-appointed governing board.

December 2019

A federal judge dismissed the district's lawsuit requesting an injunction in December 2019.

January 2020

A judge in Austin blocked the TEA's takeover of the district, issuing a temporary injunction preventing the state's removal of HISD's elected board members.

February 2021

The TEA took its appeal to the Texas Supreme Court.

January 2023

The Texas Supreme Court sided with the state on its appeal, clearing the way for the TEA takeover.

March 2023

In March, that decision was finalized, causing uncertainty in the district.

The potential takeover upset many of the voters who elected the district's nine board members. Some of those voters said a takeover would invalidate their votes.