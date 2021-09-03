Mask mandates: More school districts reassessing rules thanks to statewide changes

Humble ISD's board is the latest to discuss the issue.

HOUSTON — She helped her daughter make masks months ago for school personnel and others.

Now Humble ISD mother Larissa Powell hopes the district continues to require them on campuses.

"My daughter is terrified to go to school without people wearing a mask, and so I will pull my children from Humble ISD,” Powell said.

According to an item on its agenda, the Humble ISD board of trustees was set to take possible action on the issue thanks to the state now leaving it up to local districts.

Parent April Henshaw signed up to speak.

"Let the protocols that we have stand and keep our kids as safe as we can because there’s no reason to rush it,” Henshaw said.

Magnolia ISD’s board decided Monday night to scrap its mask requirement after a survey showed most teachers and many other supported it.

"It just doesn’t make sense to cover our faces and not be able to breathe," Ashlee Gonzalez-Rios, a Magnolia ISD parent, said. "We have the authority to say 'hey we don’t feel good, we feel hot, we feel like we can’t breathe.' Little kids going to school don’t have that authority.”

Happening tonight: @HumbleISD’s board will discuss face covering protocols during its regular meeting. Many districts are re-examining requirements ahead of state mandate changes. Item 6A on this agenda ⤵️. I’ll have more on @KHOU at 5:00 https://t.co/dKpELwl351 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Q54cQCi0s5 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) March 9, 2021

Magnolia ISD is definitely in the minority as most districts decide to keep protocols in place.

Katy ISD’s’s superintendent issued a letter reaffirming a commitment to COVID-related guidelines.

Message from the Supt:

Following the Governor’s Executive Order on March 2 and with guidance from TEA, I have recommended that the #KatyISD Smart Restart safety protocols remain in effect across facilities through end of school year.

Full letter here: https://t.co/IfBKCc0IO9 pic.twitter.com/w4bhyWPTAD — Katy ISD (@katyisd) March 9, 2021

That's something Houston ISD and other area districts have also done in recent days.

Cy-Fair ISD continues to use social media to get the word out about masking up.

“I support the continuation of the LEAD Safely safety protocols that have been in place this year that have allowed CFISD to provide safe, in-person instruction,” said CFISD board member Julie Hinaman during a meeting Monday night.

Some believe rules should be reexamined only after more educators get vaccinated.

"Texas AFT is urging all districts to keep mask requirements, and early indications are that most will do so," said the Texas American Federation of Teachers.

Powell hoped Humble ISD would be included.