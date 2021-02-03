Here's what Houston-area school districts are doing with statewide mask order lifted

Some Houston-area school districts plan to keep their mask-wearing policy in place.

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and allowing all Texas businesses to reopen at full capacity.

The restriction on businesses will officially be lifted next Wednesday, March 10. It's not clear when the lifting of the mask mandate takes effect.

Some Houston-area school districts plan to keep their mask-wearing policy in place. The Texas Education Agency said updated public health guidance will be coming this week.

Here’s what Houston-area school districts are doing:

ALDINE ISD

"Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he is lifting statewide mandates that relate to COVID-19, effective Wednesday, March 10, 2021. All safety protocols, including the wearing of face coverings, social distancing, and frequent hand washing, will remain in effect in Aldine ISD schools and facilities until further clarification is obtained."

ALVIN ISD

“Governor Abbott made an announcement today that he is lifting statewide mandates that relate to COVID-19. The current mandates are in place until March 10, 2021. Under the new Order, public schools will still have to follow Texas Education Agency guidance, which has not been updated. Therefore, we will continue to follow the same protocols. Once TEA updates guidelines, Alvin ISD will confer with local health authorities prior to addressing changes in current practice. Please continue to monitor Alvin ISD information for updates.”

BRAZOSPORT ISD

"Gov. Abbott rescinded his exec. order related to masks, effective 3/10/21. BISD will be working with the Texas Education Agency for guidance for public schools & will communicate with our parents, students and staff as soon as we can."

CONROE ISD

“In light of Governor Abbott’s announcement, @ConroeISD is seeking additional guidance from the TEA regarding safety measures and health standards in place. All safety protocols will remain in effect in @ConroeISD schools and facilities until further clarification is obtained.”

CY-FAIR ISD

"This afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott issued an order rescinding the statewide mask mandate, effective March 10, 2021. We are in the process of reviewing the order and awaiting updated public health guidance from the Texas Education Agency. Until further notice, CFISD’s LEAD Safely protocols and procedures will continue to be followed."

FORT BEND ISD

“Fort Bend ISD will continue to require masks and facial coverings in all schools and District facilities, following today’s announcement that the Governor is lifting the statewide mandate effective March 10, 2021.”

GOOSE CREEK ISD

"While Governor Abbott rescinded the statewide mask mandate effective Wednesday, March 10, Goose Creek CISD is awaiting further guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, so at this time we will continue the safety protocols we have in place. After evaluating information from state and local authorities, we will notify our families of any changes to our protocols."

HOUSTON ISD

“The Houston Independent School District (HISD) is aware of Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement to lift the statewide mask mandate. HISD will continue to require all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks on district property and at district events. This requirement is consistent with the advice of health professionals and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, HISD will continue to follow the guidelines of its Communicable Disease Plan for the safety of all of our students and staff at all HISD campuses and district buildings, including practicing physical distancing. For more information on HISD’s safety measures, please visit www.HoustonISD.org/CDP.”

IDEA Public Schools

"IDEA Public Schools has announced that to keep staff, students, and families safe, the district will continue with all current safety protocols in schools across Texas."

KATY ISD

“Katy ISD continues to follow TEA’s guidance concerning school COVID-19 safety practices which include the wearing of masks, frequent hand washing, and social distancing to mitigate the spread and protect the health and safety of students and staff.”

KINDER HSPCA

"Although we are expecting further guidance from TEA, for the safety & security of all HSPVA staff, students & community, campus safety protocols & procedures (including masks) will continue."

KLEIN ISD

“Klein ISD will continue to follow current TEA health and safety guidance. All safety protocols will remain in effect until further clarification is obtained.”

LAMAR ISD

"In a news conference this afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an Executive Order lifting the statewide mask mandate effective March 10, 2021. At this time, Lamar CISD is not adjusting any of its COVID-19 safety protocols, including the requirement to wear face coverings in all facilities. In the meantime, the District will continue to review guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and local authorities as we prepare to finish the spring semester safely and successfully. You can find more information on the District’s COVID-19 safety protocols here."

LIVINGSTON ISD

“The District is aware that Governor Abbott has lifted and amended many of his COVID Mandates. We will not make any changes to our Planning Forward document until we receive guidance from the Texas Education Agency and the local health department.”

MAGNOLIA ISD

"TEA will be issuing new guidance this week. Until then, our safety protocols will remain in effect. We will send updates as quickly as decisions are made. Thank you for your patience."

PEARLAND ISD

“Governor Abbott has rescinded the statewide mask mandate effective, Wednesday, March 10. At this time, Pearland ISD awaits further guidance from Texas Education Agency (TEA) which oversees public school districts in the state. Because student and staff safety remains our priority, we will continue our mitigation efforts and protocols as originally mandated by TEA. We will notify everyone of any changes that may occur.”

SPRING ISD

"Spring ISD is aware of Gov. Abbott's decision to lift the mask mandate and some other COVID-19 restrictions. We're still evaluating how this decision, which doesn't go into effect until March 10, will impact school district operations. Our priority will remain the health and safety of our students, staff and families as we await additional guidance from the TEA and our county health officials. We pledge to keep everyone updated as we learn more."

SPRING BRANCH ISD

“Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order today ending statewide COVID restrictions and the state’s mask mandate, effective next Wed., March 10. SBISD is reviewing the executive order closely before recommending a course of action in regard to its COVID restrictions in schools.”

TEXAS CITY ISD

"TCISD will continue our current mitigation efforts and protocols that have been in place this school year, which includes wearing masks per CDC guidance. TEA should provide more info later."

VARNETT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

"The Varnett Public Schools will continue to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols until further clarification is received from the Texas Education Agency."

WILLIS ISD