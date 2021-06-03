Harris County, Houston health officials release new COVID guidance for schools

At this time, health officials ask that schools continue to engage in COVID-19 precautions.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — New guidance for schools from Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department was issued as the state prepares to lift COVID-19 precautions.

In a release issued late Friday, health officials said only 6.7% of the population in Harris County is vaccinated against COVID-19 at this time and the positivity rate is at 13.6% (a 14-day average).

At this time, health officials ask that schools continue to engage in COVID-19 precautions.

HCPH and HHD recommended that schools still use strict measures including:

Continuing wearing facemasks for anyone over the age of 2

Physically distance in the classroom

Vaccinate school staff

Cohort students

Minimize group sports and activities

Continue to offer virtual instruction for all students

Physically distance during lunch and eat lunch outside whenever possible

Quarantine exposed students and staff

Communicate with HCPH and HHD on contact tracing and case investigation