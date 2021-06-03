x
Harris County, Houston health officials release new COVID guidance for schools

At this time, health officials ask that schools continue to engage in COVID-19 precautions.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — New guidance for schools from Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department was issued as the state prepares to lift COVID-19 precautions.

In a release issued late Friday, health officials said only 6.7% of the population in Harris County is vaccinated against COVID-19 at this time and the positivity rate is at 13.6% (a 14-day average).

HCPH and HHD recommended that schools still use strict measures including:

  • Continuing wearing facemasks for anyone over the age of 2
  • Physically distance in the classroom
  • Vaccinate school staff
  • Cohort students
  • Minimize group sports and activities
  • Continue to offer virtual instruction for all students
  • Physically distance during lunch and eat lunch outside whenever possible
  • Quarantine exposed students and staff
  • Communicate with HCPH and HHD on contact tracing and case investigation

