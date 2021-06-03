Harris County, Houston health officials release new COVID guidance for schools

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — New guidance for schools from Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department was issued as the state prepares to lift COVID-19 precautions.
In a release issued late Friday, health officials said only 6.7% of the population in Harris County is vaccinated against COVID-19 at this time and the positivity rate is at 13.6% (a 14-day average).
At this time, health officials ask that schools continue to engage in COVID-19 precautions.
HCPH and HHD recommended that schools still use strict measures including:
- Continuing wearing facemasks for anyone over the age of 2
- Physically distance in the classroom
- Vaccinate school staff
- Cohort students
- Minimize group sports and activities
- Continue to offer virtual instruction for all students
- Physically distance during lunch and eat lunch outside whenever possible
- Quarantine exposed students and staff
- Communicate with HCPH and HHD on contact tracing and case investigation