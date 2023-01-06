Will teachers have to reapply after the HISD takeover?

HISD said if teachers at the NES schools choose not to apply or are not chosen for the position, they will be offered a different position within the district.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD on Thursday announced that teachers at the newly designated New Education System (NES) schools, including 29 schools in the Phillis Wheatley, Kashmere and North Forest high schools feeder patterns, will have to reapply for their positions.

This comes after the Texas Education Agency took over the district and appointed a new board of managers and superintendent.

The district said new Superintendent Mike Miles has reassured them that all teachers currently on a contract with the district will still have a position in the 2023-24 school year. But, if teachers at the NES schools choose not to apply or are not chosen for the position, they will be offered a different position within the district.

"There will be an open application process for positions in the NES schools," HISD said.

Read their full statement:

"The Superintendent shared more information about the New Education System schools at Wheatley and Kashmere High Schools. He will be meeting with leaders at North Forest HS tomorrow and hosting an information session with all instructional staff midday tomorrow. He has said consistently that all teachers who have a current contract with HISD will have a position in the district in the 23-24 school year. There will be an open application process for positions in the NES schools. Existing staff at those schools who choose not to apply or who are not selected will be offered a different position in the District."

Why is TEA taking over HISD?

The TEA takeover comes after repeated failures of some schools and other issues in the district stemming back to 2019.

"I'm afraid this takeover is going to make things much worse," HISD teacher Ruth Cravite said in an interview Wednesday.

The school that triggered the state takeover, Wheatley High School, has since improved from a failing grade and the district has a state rating of a "B."

Former Superintendent Millard House II, who is now out of a job, released a statement to the HISD community, saying in part, "We accomplished many of the goals we set together in the last two years. And while I know our time was cut short, I have no doubt that there will be more successes to come."

House's full statement:

"For almost two years, we came together and worked hard for the common goal of providing an exceptional educational experience for every student in our district. I had the opportunity to visit HISD schools, speak with our dedicated educators, PTOs and community leaders and witness the incredible work happening district-wide to elevate our children on their path to academic success.

"I have been proud to serve as your Superintendent and I know that you will continue to champion our students as we embark on this next phase in our journey. To our educators - you have my deepest gratitude. Our students need you now more than ever. To the HISD community - we have only just started to crack the surface of our student's potential and your unwavering support continues to be necessary.

"We accomplished many of the goals we set together in the last two years. And while I know our time was cut short, I have no doubt that there will be mor successes to come.

"As I transition from your Superintendent to a community member, I encourage anyone who is interested, to continue engaging with me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts using the handle @millardhouseII.

"Until then, I wish our students, staff, and community continued achievement and success."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the TEA has not been transparent in the process and that the state agency will own the results of the takeover he calls hostile.

"This is wrong. I don't care how you cut it, this is wrong," the mayor said. "You step in, you take it over, it's yours. You own it and the question is by which benchmarks should we measure your success."

While the TEA had not officially revealed who will take over as superintendent prior to Thursday, Turner claimed on Twitter in mid-May that Miles had been chosen. The TEA refuted the claim at the time, saying no decision had been made.

Teachers in the district have also voiced their concerns about the takeover.

"We're concerned and worried that they will close schools, cut wraparound services and increase STAAR prep even more than now," Cravite said.