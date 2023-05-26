Friday is HISD Superintendent Millard House II's last day with the district, mayor says

The TEA is expected to takeover on June 1 or around that time, according to TEA Deputy Commissioner Steve Lecholop.

House is being replaced along with the HISD Board of Trustees as part of TEA’s takeover of the district.

House will provide the keynote address at Carnegie Vanguard High School’s graduation. The remarks will serve as his last public address as HISD superintendent.

Lecholop has refused to comment on who among hundreds of applicants might be named to the board of managers or address rumors about House’s possible successor.

There's a rumor that former Dallas ISD Superintendent Mike Miles already has the job.

This will be @HISDSupe Millard House last day. In 20 months as superintendent he has improved the academic performance of the schools that needed attention. He shepherded the district in difficult times. I want to thank him and apologize to him for how the State treated him. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 26, 2023

"The appointment of the superintendent is purely within the discretion of the Commissioner," Lecholop said during a meeting earlier this month. "And, right now, I’m not going to comment on any rumor or speculation that’s out there.”

The takeover, which was first started in 2019 based on failing schools and other issues, is still clearly seen as hostile by many.