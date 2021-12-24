HISD is keeping its mask mandate in 2022

HISD is also planning a series of drive-through COVID testing opportunities before the winter break ends.

HOUSTON, Texas — Face coverings will remain a requirement within Houston ISD as we head into the new year.

"It keeps the focus on being safe,” said Dr. Maxie Hollingsworth.

She's a teacher development specialist at Ray K. Daily Elementary with two HISD students of her own.

"You know, I might do occasional reminders," said Hollingsworth. "I sort of point to my nose throughout the day and say 'pull up your mask.' But I have to do that with the adults too.”

In a message to the HISD community, Superintendent Millard House wrote that safety is a priority in light of the current COVID surge.

“HISD will also be maintaining in effect its mask mandate at all district facilities, schools, and buses,” wrote House.

It's something HISD mom Claire Bonilla would rather see go away.

"But it’s the nature of the beast right now,” said Bonilla.

She said her 8-year-old, in particular, has complained about being uncomfortable wearing a mask, especially during and after recess.

"We’re trying to comply," said Bonilla. "And I’d rather have them wear masks for six hours a day than get the virus.”

In addition to the mask mandate, HISD is planning drive-through COVID testing events at multiple high schools, and at Delmar Stadium, beginning next Thursday.

That’s before the winter break is over.

And, upon return to school, screening will be available on campuses with one-time parental consent.

"You know, we’re hoping to see a light at the end of the tunnel, but this is where we are right now," said Hollingsworth. "We’re going to stay the course and do what we need to do to get through it.”

We also reached out to Spring ISD, which also has a mask mandate. It has no plans to change that at this point. However, Aldine ISD announced earlier this month that its mandate would be lifted after the holiday break.