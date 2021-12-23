Breaking down the types of COVID tests

As the holidays approach, it's important to remember that there might not be enough time to get results in time for holiday gatherings

HOUSTON — We are just days away from Christmas Eve, and as the clock ticks down, the timing of your test could be everything.

“If you wake-up Christmas morning and you don’t have a rapid test, there really aren’t very many options," says Memorial Hermann Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Linda Yancey.

How quickly you get a result, depends on what kind of test you get.

The types of tests available are:

PCR

Rapid PCR

Rapid antigen tests that can be done at home

PCR tests typically take a day or two though to get results, while rapid PCR and antigen tests are quicker - hours and minutes respectively.

But while they both might give positive or negative results, the kinds of results are different, says Yancey.

“The rapid testing only tells you – are you infectious at that time. Whereas, the PCR testing tells you – have I been exposed to this virus in the past few days.

Their availability is also important to keep in mind.

PCR tests are generally widely available at clinics and emergency rooms, while rapid PCR tests might be found at safe travel clinics. Rapid at-home tests are available over-the-counter, but they've been flying off the shelves at drug stores.

With so little time before gathering, Yancey says at this point you have fewer options to get a result.

“Unless you can find a rapid PCR, the window for that testing is kind of behind us for Christmas Eve and Christmas," Yancey says.

The alternative is finding a rapid, at-home test and timing it correctly.

“Right before you’re going to go to a holiday gathering," says Yancey.

And if you can't get a result in time and you feel safe gathering, you can always follow protocols.

“Assume everyone has the possibility of being infected, wear masks, social distance," says Yancey.

It's important to remember that on Christmas, clinics could be closed and emergency rooms could be full, says Yancey.

It's also important to take age and whether or not your gathering consists of people with compromised health.