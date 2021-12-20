Houston theater productions canceled due to COVID

Theatre Under The Stars representatives announced they've canceled all remaining performances of "The Little Mermaid" at Hobby Center because of COVID cases.

HOUSTON, Texas — Several Houston theater productions are putting their shows on pause or canceling them completely due to an increase in positive COVID cases.

This past weekend, Alley Theatre canceled its showing of "A Christmas Carol" due to COVID cases among cast and crew. But fortunately, the theatre was able to resume production on Tuesday.

Below is a list of other Houston theater productions closing due to COVID:

Theatre Under The Stars "The Little Mermaid" has been canceled indefinitely.

Cirque du Soleil cancels two performances of "Alegría" scheduled on December 23. Shows will resume as of 1 p.m. on December 24.

This page will be updated as more cancelations are confirmed.