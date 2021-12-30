HISD offering free on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, staff starting in January

The district is also setting up drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at several HISD campuses while students are on winter break.

HOUSTON — Starting in January, the Houston Independent School District will be offering free on-campus COVID-19 tests to students and staff, the district announced Thursday.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired December 22.

HISD will be offering students and staff the PCR test, which doctors said is the best at detecting COVID. PCR tests are not rapid tests. They take about a day or two to process.

"In light of the surge of COVID-19 cases in Houston and the surrounding areas, HISD continues to prioritize safety, including providing additional vaccination and COVID testing opportunities. HISD will also be maintaining in effect its mask mandate at all district facilities, schools, and buses, as well as observing other safety measures," the district said in a statement.

In addition to the on-campus COVID testing sites, HISD will also be setting up drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites while students are on winter break.

The drive-thru testing sites will be open the following days at the following locations:

HISD students and staff can register for these testing opportunities at this link. You must enter your student ID in the "Referral ID" field under "What is your resident ID?"