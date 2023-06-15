HISD parents, students protest on behalf of teachers whose jobs may be in jeopardy

The protesters from Pugh Elementary on Houston's eastside said the TEA-appointed superintendent wants to make changes without their input.

HOUSTON — Some Houston ISD parents and their children protested outside the district's headquarters this morning.

Now that the state has taken over the largest district in Texas, many parents are worried about possible changes coming to the schools.

The protesters from Pugh Elementary on Houston's eastside said the TEA-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles wants to make changes without their input. They're worried that good teachers will lose their jobs or leave for a more stable environment.

Pugh is one of 29 HISD schools where teachers and principals were told they have to reapply for their jobs.

"Basically, you’re moving your child’s school if you move the staff," Jessica Campos, a mother, said. "The staff is the school. Pugh isn’t Pugh without its teachers."

Earlier this week, we reached out to Miles about similar concerns expressed by parents from other HISD schools.

When asked about possible changes to the 29 New Education Schools (NES schools) as part of the TEA takeover of HISD, Miles said, "I don't want to promise that nothing will change because that's not true. We do have a program of study and work that the schools will have. But again, I think we're going to be able to accommodate most of the programs that are already existing."