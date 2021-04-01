Attorney Ben Crump addressing Texas Southern University graduating class

It' graduation day at TSU, with civil rights attorney Ben Crump addressing students.

HOUSTON — It’s graduation day at Texas Southern University.

Spring commencement is happening at Durley Field on the campus of TSU.

Attorney and civil rights leader Ben Crump is scheduled to address the graduates on their big day today. You can watch a stream of the graduation from TSU here.

During his address Saturday morning, Crump announced the Benjamin Crump Social Justice Endowed Scholarship at TSU.

Commencement speaker Ben Crump establishes the Benjamin Crump Social Justice Endowed Scholarship at Texas Southern University. #TSUGrad #TSUProud pic.twitter.com/yhOJ3Oh56n — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) May 8, 2021

Crump represented the families of George Floyd and now is working with Pamela Turner's family. Floyd was killed by former officer Derek Chauvin last year. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Turner was shot and killed in Baytown during an altercation with an officer.