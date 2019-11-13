HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was hospitalized after her patrol unit was T-bone by wrong-way driver who got lost near downtown early Wednesday.

This happened around 4 a.m. in the 500 block of West Gray at Brazos Street in Midtown.

Houston police say the HPD patrol unit was heading west on Gray when a driver going the wrong way on Brazos Street struck their vehicle. The officer in the passenger’s seat was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The officer driving the patrol unit was not injured, and the driver of the Tahoe remained at the scene.

Police say the wrong-way driver was not intoxicated. They just got lost and made a wrong turn.

The driver of the Tahoe was cited for going the wrong way.

