HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several arrests were made Tuesday after a large fight broke out inside Terry High School, Rosenberg police confirm.

Air 11 flew over the school after KHOU 11 received multiple calls from parents who were concerned about what was going on.

Videos shared on social media show what appears to be several Terry High School students fighting in the hallways.

Police did not say if any students were seriously injured in the fight but did confirm no weapons were used.

Police said they are going through video to piece together what happened.

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District sent an email to parents stating they were holding students in their 6th period classrooms until dismissal due to a student fight.

