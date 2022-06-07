HPD: Woman shot multiple times and robbed while sitting in vehicle in west Houston

The victim was sitting in her SUV with the door open when a man walked up on her and shot her 3 to 6 times.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times while sitting in her car and then robbed.

The shooting happened Tuesday before 10 p.m. at the Park at Voss Apartments on 2424 South Voss Road.

Police say the victim was sitting in the driver's seat of her vehicle with the door open when a man walked up and shot her between three to six times.

The man then grabbed a few items out of her vehicle and ran away, according to police. Another woman was in the vehicle with the victim and witnessed the incident, but fortunately she was unharmed.

Police say the victim lives in the apartment complex. She was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

There's no word on what was taken from the woman after the shooting, but police confirmed several people were detained to see if any of them might be a suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made and police are still investigating.