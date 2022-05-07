Caught on camera: Deputy, cyclists involved in road rage incident in Heights

"...It appears both parties, the deputy and cyclists on scene, were not conducting themselves in a safe manner," Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office is investigating an incident involving one of its deputies. The confrontation with a large group of cyclists on June 30 around 10:15 p.m. was caught on video.

Some activists want the Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable fired after what they're calling a road rage incident between him and the cyclists.

It happened during a large, informal group ride in the Heights.

One of the cyclists shared a video he took on North Main heading toward Cavalcade Street in Sunset Heights. He called the deputy's actions "out of control."

The deputy was riding ahead of the group. The video shows some cyclists and the deputy crossing the yellow lines, at times, into oncoming traffic.

At one point, the deputy appeared to hit his brakes with a cyclist close behind. Another video from another rider shared with us does appear to show a collision after the deputy brake check a cyclist riding close to his vehicle.

“You see him brake-check people,” one cyclist said. “You see him get out, taunt, intimidate people. You see him drive in oncoming traffic in the oncoming direction. You see him go over across two or three lanes of traffic in the right lane where bikers, by transportation code, are legally supposed to be and legally allowed to be.”

Several angry cyclists then rode past the patrol car, yelling at the deputy and asking for his badge number.

Another cyclist who posted a different video told KHOU 11 he’s pro-law enforcement but believes the deputy’s actions went too far.

“This deputy was definitely out of control,” that man said.

The cyclists asked KHOU 11 to not publicize their names because they've received threatening messages since posting the video online.

Another cyclist said he and others never received a realistic, lawful command and never got identification despite repeatedly calling out for a badge number.

“I never received a lawful command. I’m willing to follow any lawful command that is given to me. If they say ‘stop, put your hands up,’ I’m gonna stop and put my hands up. If they say ‘get off the road,’ I’m gonna get off the road. We never received a lawful command," the cyclist said. "We just received, basically, this officer losing control and losing composure.”

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said the internal affairs department is conducting an investigation, but he believes there's fault on both sides.

"After viewing the deputy’s dashcam video, which is now under investigation, it appears both parties, the deputy and cyclists on scene, were not conducting themselves in a safe manner," Rosen said in a statement. "The cyclists were dangerously impacting other citizens, riding into oncoming traffic lanes and were taking over an entire intersection interrupting traffic."

Community activist Quanell X said he and others gave Rosen the videos on Tuesday.

“We’re calling on Precinct 1 Constable to relieve this man of duty, to take him off the force,” Quanell X said.

A spokesperson for Rosen turned down KHOU 11’s interview request, instead referring to the following statement.

"Today, I was made aware of an online video of a Precinct One deputy engaging several cyclists on the roadway. The brief video clip, filmed at approximately 10:15 p.m., on Thursday, June 30, 2022, depicts the deputy encountering the cyclists in the old Sunset Heights area of N. Main Street and Cavalcade Street. I was notified of this incident by a citizen complainant expressing concern for the safety of the cyclists, in addition to the deputy's behavior.

After viewing the deputy’s dashcam video, which is now under investigation, it appears both parties, the deputy and cyclists on scene, were not conducting themselves in a safe manner. The cyclists were dangerously impacting other citizens, riding into oncoming traffic lanes and were taking over an entire intersection interrupting traffic.