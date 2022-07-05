Teen shot several times in Katy area, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times and taken to an area hospital via Life Flight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen was taken to an area hospital Tuesday after being shot several times in the Katy area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at 6:20 p.m.

He said Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 5500 block of Dunbrook Park Lane, and when they got there, they found the teen.

Gonzalez said the teen is believed to be about 14 years old.

He was flown to an area hospital via Life Flight, Gonzalez said.

According to the map, the teen was found in a neighborhood near the intersection of North Fry Road and Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.