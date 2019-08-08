HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An argument between a husband and his wife this week ended in the woman's death and the man in jail.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the 8200 block of Thompson Road in East Harris County for a reported domestic disturbance and shooting call.

When deputies arrived, Billy Warford, 39, told them he and his wife were arguing.

At some point, she pointed a pistol at him. He said he tried to disarm her but the gun went off and she was shot in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Warford was arrested and charged with felony murder. The state has denied his bail request.

A similar, but separate incident happened on July 28 when an off-duty Harris County deputy allegedly killed his wife during an argument.

Court records stated Renard Spivey was arguing with his wife Patricia about his steroid use and infidelity when he allegedly shot and killed her.

