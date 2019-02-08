HOUSTON — A former television show bailiff and Harris County Deputy charged with his wife’s murder made his first court appearance on Friday morning.

Renard Spivey limped into the courtroom to learn about the conditions of his bond.

RELATED: Former court TV show bailiff accused of fatally shooting his wife in bedroom closet

His attorney, Mike Degeurin, said his leg is still sore after suffering a gunshot wound during an alleged domestic disturbance with his wife Patricia, involving a gun.

Patricia was shot twice during that incident and died from her injuries.

Inside the courtroom, 185th District Criminal Court Judge James Luong set several conditions for Spivey’s bond.

The conditions include wearing a GPS monitor and turning over his passport within the next seven days.

Spivey also has a curfew from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m.

He has to stay away from alcohol and drugs and can’t possess weapons.

RELATED: Former court TV bailiff charged with wife's murder is out on bond

Judge Luong said Spivey can’t have any direct or indirect contact with Patricia’s family which means Spivey can’t attend Patricia’s funeral.

“The funeral is a private event. You can go to court and have litigation over this but what’s necessary and you can have your own private wake for your wife with your own family,” Degeurin said. “Of course he wanted to participate in the funeral but he’s going to follow the judge’s order and not do so.”

Degeurin said Spivey and Patricia were married just over four years.

Spivey’s next court hearing is set for Sept. 19.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM