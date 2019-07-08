HOUSTON, Pa. — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner approved a $1.5 million increase in Houston police overtime to enhance public safety.

This comes after two mass shootings claimed the lives of 31 people and injured dozens more over the weekend.

Mayor Turner said there will be extra police presence in shopping areas for tax-free weekend as parents prepare to send their children back to school.

During a news conference, Chief Art Acevedo said there’s no specific threat of a mass shooting in Houston, but he wants people to know that police presence will be enhanced to ensure Houstonians are safe.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, police said 21-year-old Patrick Crusius walked into an El Paso Walmart during broad daylight and killed 22 shoppers. Hours later, another deadly attack unfolded in the middle of the night in a Dayton nightclub district.

RELATED: 'Heinous and senseless act of violence' | Gov. Abbott, politicians respond to El Paso shooting

Crusius was taken into custody and booked on capital murder charges. He could face the death penalty. The alleged Dayton shooter, identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, was shot and killed by police just 30 seconds after the deadly shooting.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM