Woman dies after being shot while driving on Gulf Freeway in La Marque, police say

Police were called out to a disabled vehicle on the freeway. When they arrived, they discovered the vehicle riddled with bullets.

Example video title will go here for this video

LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman has died after being shot multiple times while driving, according to the La Marque Police Department.

Police say the incident happened before 3 a.m. Sunday on the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway near Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park.

Police say they were initially called to the scene by a different driver who was reporting a disabled vehicle on the freeway.

When they arrived, police say they found the vehicle full of bullet holes and a female driver who was struck multiple times.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where police say she later died.

Investigators say they have no description of possible suspects or the suspect's vehicle.

Police say the woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and that no other injuries were reported.