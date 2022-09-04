1 dead in possible road rage incident in Katy, HCSO says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies found a man with a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle in the 19900 block of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

KATY, Texas — One person is dead in a possible road rage incident in Katy Saturday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said deputies found a man with a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle in the 19900 block of Kieth Harrow Boulevard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses believe someone riding in a black Ford Focus or Fiesta was traveling southbound on Fry Road when they shot at the victim's vehicle.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.