2 suspects in catalytic thefts dead, one injured after chase ends with crash in NW Harris County, say officials

Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said the suspects lost control of their vehicle at Gleannloch and Highway 99.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead, and one is in critical condition after a police chase ended in a crash in northwest Harris County Saturday afternoon, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Constable Herman said the suspects lost control of their vehicle at Gleannloch and Highway 99. A captain with Precinct 4 said the suspect's vehicle hit a concrete control box, which acted as a ramp sending the car airborne.

The chase started around 3:43 p.m. after constables tried to stop the suspects, who were allegedly involved in stealing catalytic converters. Two of the suspects were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A third suspect was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Herman said catalytic converters were recovered at the scene. Law enforcement asks that people avoid the area while an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.